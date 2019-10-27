Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Harold C. Lee Obituary
NEWARK - Harold C. Lee, peacefully left this earthly place after several weeks at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

There are no calling hours as the immediate family will be holding a graveside remembrance in Nondaga Cemetery in Bath, NY.

Any remembrances please make them to a .

Hal was a quiet, peace loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Over his 84 years, he accomplished his many goals, living a full life.

He will always be in our lives through his wife Alice; his daughter, Tracy (Dan) McGrath; son, Andrew (Julia); six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Our loving thanks to his friends Paula, Jack and Bill.

May the Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; The Lord lift up his countenance upon you And give you peace.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
