NEWARK - Harold C. Lee, peacefully left this earthly place after several weeks at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
There are no calling hours as the immediate family will be holding a graveside remembrance in Nondaga Cemetery in Bath, NY.
Any remembrances please make them to a .
Hal was a quiet, peace loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Over his 84 years, he accomplished his many goals, living a full life.
He will always be in our lives through his wife Alice; his daughter, Tracy (Dan) McGrath; son, Andrew (Julia); six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Our loving thanks to his friends Paula, Jack and Bill.
May the Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; The Lord lift up his countenance upon you And give you peace.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019