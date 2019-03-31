Obituary Guest Book View Sign





A family graveside service will be held in early summer at Shuman Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Homestead, 418 North Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527, or to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd. Geneva, NY 14456.



Hod was born in Canandaigua on August 11, 1948, the son of Wilbur R. and Mildred Rogers Hey. He grew up on the family dairy farm on East Swamp Rd. and graduated from Gorham Central School in 1966. A lifelong farmer, he also enjoyed working on the Leonard Vaughan Family Farm and more recently the David Vaughan Family Farm.



Hod enjoyed family get togethers and often entertained nieces and nephews with his excellent imitation of Donald Duck.



He leaves with special memories in the hearts of his daughter, Audra Hey; granddaughter, Aspen of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; grandsons Carl Roach and Dominick Hey; great-granddaughters Aleera and Amara; brother, Gerald (Lynette) Hey; and their children Jennifer, Dan, Sandy, Roger and Ellen; sisters Sharon Gage; and her children Rick, Carol, Rob, and Diane (Dave) Fox and son, Jarrad, Lois (Kagey) Barrow; and children Ryan, Heather and Justin of Hartwell, Ga.; many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will also miss him.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Susan on Feb. 4, 2019 and her family; daughter, Crystal Bohrer in 2017, and brother-in-law, Bob Gage in 2016.



The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to each and every staff member of the homestead and Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for their care and special acts of kindness shown during his nine month stay there.



