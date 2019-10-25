Home

Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
Resthaven Cemetery
Phelps, NY
Harold George Adams


1951 - 2019
Harold George Adams Obituary
NEWARK - Harold G. Adams, 67 passed away Monday (October 21, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 27) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, Harold's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28) at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.

Harold was born the son of the late Albert and Edith (Davis) Adams on Saturday, November 17, 1951 in Clifton Springs. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1970 - 1974. Harold loved to build and work his hands, he owned his own construction company, Adams Construction for over 31 years. Later Harold and Faye owned and operated the Bargain Barn in Lyons. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and loved talking to people.

Harold will be remembered by his son, Dana (Lynn) Adams; daughter, Jennifer Adams; granddaughter, Aubrey Adams; girlfriend of 21 years, Faye Jones; brothers David (Anne) Adams, James Adams; sisters Suzanne Williams and Linda (Allen) Krzywkowski; several nieces and nephews; mother to his children, Sandra Habberfield.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting: www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
