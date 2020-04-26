Home

Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Harold J Hathaway Obituary
FAYETTE - Harold J. Hathaway, 88 of County Road 121, passed away at his residence Saturday (April 18, 2020).

Interment in Canoga Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Harold was born in Saranac Lake, N.Y., the son of Ernest and Angeline Lagree Hathaway. He lived most of his life in the Fayette area. Harold was married for over 57 years to his wife Doreen V. Ingalls Hathaway who passed away in 2015. He worked for Seneca Falls Machine as a gear cutter for 23 years, retiring in 1994. His greatest hobbies were hunting and fishing.

Survived by three children Michael Hathaway of Canoga, Sue (John) Kline of Geneva and Brian (Gena Tetor) Hathaway of Seneca Falls; a sister, Patricia Tuttle of Saranac Lake; five grandchildren Angelo, Danielle, Philip, Dalton and Sarah; and a great grandson; Mason.

Predeceased besides his wife Doreen; is a daughter-in-law, Kate Hathaway; and a brother, Lyle.

Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls handled the arrangements for the Hathaway family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
