NEWARK - Harold John Ludwig, 104, passed away on Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at Newark Manor Nursing Home.
There will be no prior calling hours. Please join the family on Saturday (April 27) at 11 a.m. at White Haven Memorial Park (Creation Chapel) for Harold's service.
In memory of Harold, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Rochester Fire Fighters Benevolent Association, 1200 Pittsford-Victor Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534.
Harold was born the son of the late Frederick John and Johanna (Ernst) Ludwig on Tuesday (March 02, 1915), in Rochester, N.Y. Harold graduated from Edison Tech High school. He started working at Eastman Kodak Company during this time he took both the Police and Fire Academy entrance exam, passing both he was offered a position with the Rochester Fire Department first. Harold would work for the Rochester Fire Department until his retirement in 1970. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with bow and arrow. Helen and Harold spent their retirement traveling all around the world.
Harold will be remembered by his daughters Cheryl Schleber and Jeanne Batesole; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
Harold was predeceased by his wife, Helen; son-in-law, Virgil Batesole, and grandson, Steven M. Plant.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019