PHELPS–Harold "Butch" McAllister passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday (June 26), at the age of 75.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (July 2) at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Ct, Newark.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 3) at East Newark Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Phelps Fire Department, 79 Ontario Street, Phelps.
Harold was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He was retired from Newark Developmental Center and enjoyed spending his winters in Florida relaxing in the sun. He always had a stash of chocolate for when the kids came to visit.
He was survived by his wife, Jackie McAllister; brothers Stephen "Mac" (Mary) McAllister and Michael (Cathy) McAllister; sister, Beth Garcia; children David Burchim, Joseph (Shirley Groom) Burchim, Pat (Stephen J. Caster) Maggi; and many nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Virginia McAllister; his sister, Bonnie Fagner; and his brother, David McAllister.
Arrangements by Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019