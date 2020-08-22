1/1
Harold W. "Bill" Grove
ROMULUS - Harold W. "Bill" Grove, 71, of 5767 Main Street, died at Geneva General Hospital on August 16, 2020, following an extended illness.

At Bill's request, there will be no services. Donations can be made in his memory to the American Legion Post #463, PO Box 401, Ovid, N.Y., 14521 .

Bill was born in Bellefonte, Pa. on December 10, 1948, a son of the late Steryl E. Grove and Betty (Sunday) Lockhart. Upon completion of high school, he joined the US Army where he retired from Seneca Army Depot in 1991 as a Staff Sergeant after a 23 year career. His service also included active combat in Vietnam. Following his retirement, Harold worked at various companies throughout the area. He was a member of the American Legion Post #463 in Ovid. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gail M. Grove; his children Michelle Grove of Mill Hall, Pa., Heather Grove of Geneva, Dawn (Tommy) Cook of Geneva and Apryl Grove of Bronx, N.Y.; five grandchildren; as well as his siblings Steryl L. (Martha) Grove of State College, Pa. and Sharon (John) Goss of Port Matilda, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Scerbo.

For additional information, please visit www.covertfuneralhome.com or call 607-869-3411.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
