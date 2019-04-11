GENEVA – Harold W. "Corky" Strouse, 89, of Grant Ave., passed away on Tuesday (April 9, 2019) at the Matthew House, in Auburn.
Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, on Saturday (April 13, 2019) from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Phil Tennies officiating.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to Matthews House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY or to the Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Harold was born in Waterloo and was a lifelong resident of this area. He was the son of the late John and Johanna Christensen Strouse. He served his country with the U S Army during the Korean War. Corky worked at the Finger Lakes Times for 14 years and then went to Rochester and worked at Gannett Newspapers for over 30 years as a pressman. He enjoyed attending the Syracuse Chief's baseball games, going to the State Fair and visiting the area casino's.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Strouse of Syracuse; brother-in-law, Robert Breese; nieces and nephews Linda Breese, Lorrie Goff, Donna and Ed Swart, Nick McCann and Marge Nagy and other nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris Breese Strouse; brothers Clifford, William, Carlos, Robert; sisters Doris Reimuth, Alice Cook.
