GENEVA–Harry F. Arms, 70, of Delancey Drive, passed away on Saturday (August 17, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (August 21) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial Contributions in his memory, may be made to the Golasano Children's Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester. N.Y.
Harry was born in Paintsville, Kentucky has was has resided in Geneva for many years. He was the son of the late William and Lucinda Blair Arms. He served his country in the US Army and was retired from Sealand of Rochester. He was a member of the Labor's local and the International Association of Machinists. With all that he has been through for the past couple of years he was called a rock star by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; his daughter, Barbara (Patrick) Riley of Geneva; his sons Adam (Christine Place) Arms of Elbridge, N.Y., Christopher (Christine) Arms of Penaville, N.Y., Ronald P. (Amy) D' Angelo of Paduka, Ky.; his sister, Linda Linthecum of Texas; grandchildren Johnna (Lance) Swartele, Caitlin Riley, Patrick Riley II, Michael Thomas Harry Riley, Alexandria Arms, Mia Arms, Nicholas DiAngelo, Brittani DiAngelo, and David Eymer; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Henry, Paul, Lloyd and James Arms; and his sisters Martha Long and Mary Smith.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019