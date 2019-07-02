WATERLOO–Henry Morris, 72, passed away Friday (June 28) in Geneva General Hospital.



Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday (July 3) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 N. Virginia Street.



Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.



Harry was born on May 30, 1947 in Manhattan, the son of the late Harry J. and Catherine V. (Marsh) Morris. Henry grew up in Manhattan and enjoyed spending his summers at the



beach. In 2008 Henry became a resident at the Peterman Road FLDDSO group home. Throughout the years Henry formed many bonds and friendships with his peers and staff. He enjoyed outings to the movies, going out to dinner as well as watching his favorite sports teams; the N.Y. Jets and Yankees.



Henry will be greatly missed by his Peterman Road family.