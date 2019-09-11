Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of the Apostles
701 East 130th Street
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of the Apostles
701 East 130th Street
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Peake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Stephen Peake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Stephen Peake Obituary
Harry Stephen Peake, age 85 of Burnsville passed away September 5, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (September 13) at Presbyterian Church of the Apostles, 701 East 130th Street, Burnsville, Minn. with visitation at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to Presbyterian Church of the Apostles, 701 East 130th Street, Burnsville, MN 55337 or Glenn C. Turner VFW Post 5833, 12304 Michelle Circle, Burnsville, MN 55337 or , 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Edina, MN 55439.

Harry was born August 3, 1934 to Laverne and Helen Peake in Phelps, N.Y. He graduated from Phelps Central School in 1952 and served in the Marine Corps from 1952-1955 serving in Korea and Japan. Harry worked for Control Data for 35 years.

Survived by his wife, Mary Peake; children Susan Peake Krogman (Ron), Stephen (Debbie) Peake, Scott (Rana) Peake; grandchildren Eddy Krogman, Anna Krogman, Colin (Maggie) Peake, Derek Peake, Jacob Peake, Hayden Peake; great-grandchild, Zoey Peake; sister, Gloria (Gary); brother, Carl (Kathy) Peake; sister-in-law, Diane Peake; also by many nieces; nephews; and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, La Verne and Helen Peake; and brother, Paul Peake.

Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.