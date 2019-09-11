|
Harry Stephen Peake, age 85 of Burnsville passed away September 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (September 13) at Presbyterian Church of the Apostles, 701 East 130th Street, Burnsville, Minn. with visitation at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to Presbyterian Church of the Apostles, 701 East 130th Street, Burnsville, MN 55337 or Glenn C. Turner VFW Post 5833, 12304 Michelle Circle, Burnsville, MN 55337 or , 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Edina, MN 55439.
Harry was born August 3, 1934 to Laverne and Helen Peake in Phelps, N.Y. He graduated from Phelps Central School in 1952 and served in the Marine Corps from 1952-1955 serving in Korea and Japan. Harry worked for Control Data for 35 years.
Survived by his wife, Mary Peake; children Susan Peake Krogman (Ron), Stephen (Debbie) Peake, Scott (Rana) Peake; grandchildren Eddy Krogman, Anna Krogman, Colin (Maggie) Peake, Derek Peake, Jacob Peake, Hayden Peake; great-grandchild, Zoey Peake; sister, Gloria (Gary); brother, Carl (Kathy) Peake; sister-in-law, Diane Peake; also by many nieces; nephews; and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents, La Verne and Helen Peake; and brother, Paul Peake.
