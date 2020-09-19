NEWARK - Harvey Frank Decker, 56, died on Sunday (April 12, 2020) while in "comfort care" at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (September 26) at St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial was in Newark Cemetery.Memorials, in his name, may be made to either the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.He is survived by his two sisters Donna (Gregory) Holder and Ann Decker, both of Newark; granddaughter, Rory Hall of Utah; a niece, Julie (Brian) Robert of Farmington; a nephew, Jason (Lauren) Holder of Ga.; several other nieces and a nephew; as well as many devoted cousins and friends.Harvey was predeceased by his daughter, Kayleigh (Tracy) Hall of Utah.