John R. Canolesio Funeral Home
38 Ford Street
Clyde, NY 14333-1326

Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home
68 Sodus St
Clyde, NY
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker/St. John's Church
114 Sodus St
Clyde, NY
Hayley King

Hayley King Obituary
CLYDE – Hayley King, 40, earned her wings on March 8, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours for Hayley will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (March 16) at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (March 17) at St. Joseph the Worker/St. John's Church, 114 Sodus St, Clyde with burial in St John's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hayley's name to FLACRA, 28 E. Main St. Clifton Springs, NY 14432

Hayley was a 1997 graduate of Clyde-Savannah. She was kind, loving, funny, and never judged anyone. She would help when she could. Hayley could be counted on to keep everyone laughing. She was most proud of her daughters Sierra and Katie.

She is survived by her loving daughters Sierra King and Katelyn King; parents Theresa and Gary King; sisters Kelly (Darrin) Rice and Holly (Ryan) Oyer; the Hollier family; special friend, Ed Marisco; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her niece, Taylor King -Carr; her maternal grandparents Chester and Dolores Sakowski; and paternal grandparents Jacob and Beatrice King.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020
