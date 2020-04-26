|
|
SENECA FALLS - Hazel J. Shumway, 90 of Montgomery St. Seneca Falls, passed away Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
A grave side service will be in Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville, N.Y., at the convenience of the family with Pastor David Underwood of the Waterloo Baptist Church officiating.
Kindly consider contributions to the Waterloo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 108, Waterloo, NY 13165, in memory of Hazel.
She was born in Baldwinsville, the daughter of James and Esther Trowbridge Shumway. Hazel has lived in the Seneca Falls area most of her life. She worked on the assembly line at Sylvania in Seneca Falls for many years and also attended the Waterloo Baptist Church for many years.
Survived by three children Deborah Eddy, Seneca Falls, Burdette Shumway also of Seneca Falls and Amy Shumway of Calif; two sisters Helen Race of Baldwinsville and Lucretia Green of Conn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by sons Henry Shumway, Jr. and Steven Shumway; several brothers and sisters out of fourteen.
The Shumway family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020