LYONS - Heather A. Tyler, 71, died Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital.A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, New York 14489.She was born on September 11, 1948 the daughter of the late Victor and Barbara Reith Reed in Nantucket, Mass. She was a teaching assistant with the Lyons Schools where she retired from. In her spare time she loved doing crafts.Heather is survived by her husband, David D. Tyler of Lyons; three sons Lawrence (Patricia Murphy) Tyler of Nantucket, David K. Tyler of Lyons and Joseph (Sarah) Tyler of Newark; two grandchildren Olivia and Tristan; three brothers Victor (Maureen) Reed, James Reed, and Barry (Leah) Reed.She was predeceased her parents; and by three siblings Trudy Reed, Lewis Reed and Andrew Reed.