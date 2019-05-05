Helen Anna Schuldt (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
LYONS - Helen Anna Schuldt, 99, currently of Penfield, passed away Friday (May 3, 2019).

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (May 9) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday (May 10) at First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad St. in Lyons. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

For those wishing, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad St. Lyons, NY 14489 in her memory.

Helen was born February 3, 1920 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Edward and Ruth Schleede.

She was devoted to her family and was the caregiver for her son David for 46 years after his motor vehicle accident.

She is survived by three children Marianne (David) Underwood of Penfield, two sons, David of Pittsford and Larry of Sodus; four grandchildren Laurie, Christine, Katelyn, and Ashley; and great-grandson, Parker.

She was predeceased by her husband, Glenn in 1983; and brother, Leon Schleede.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019
