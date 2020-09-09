1/1
Helen Crowley
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Helen Crowley, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday (September 7, 2020) at FF Thompson Hospital.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Friends may contribute to the House of John or St. Johns Episcopal Church in Helen's memory.

Helen was born January 9, 1924 in Clifton Springs the daughter of the late John and Emma Galens. She was a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church. Helen enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Helen was a kind and compassionate soul that touched many lives.

She will be sadly missed by her children Thomas Swartele, Donna Green, Mary Lou Adams, Deborah Dick, Arthur Swartele and Mark Crowley; stepchildren, Mike Crowley, Ann Atwood, Kathy Fredericks, Jim Crowley and John Crowley; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister, Regina Krolak; several nieces and nephews; many dear friends.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Cecil Crowley; stepdaughter, Linda Dailey; siblings Alma, Ruth, Lewis, Leon, Robert, Jack, William, Rosalie, Francis and Charles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
