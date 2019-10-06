|
PENN YAN – Helen Duffy, 92, passed on October 2, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (October 10) at
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor (301 W Main St).
Helen's Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (October 11) at Farmington United Methodist Church (5925 County Rd 41). Service will be followed by a lunch at Otto Tomotto's, 6385 NY-96 #200, in Victor. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Serenity House (1278 Brace Road Victor, NY 14564) or Mercy Flight (100 Amherst Villa Road, Buffalo, NY 14225).
Helen was born in New Haven, Connecticut October 7, 1926. She graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Connecticut. She graduated from Eastern Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in Bangor, Maine, University of Maine Cadet Nursing Program in Orono, Maine. US Navy Nurse Corps, Korean Conflict, LTjg USNR. Graduated US Public Health Service Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia, Staten Island, N.Y. Practiced anesthesia in Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penna and New York. She was a member of the American Association Nurse Anesthetists and New York State Association Nurse Anesthetists.
Survived by her son, Rev. Kevin M. (Margaret) Duffy of Michigan; daughter, Karen Duffy of Victor, New York; brother, John H. (Nancy) Sherin of Mere Point, Maine; grandchildren Brendan and Brian (Kelsey) Durnin, Meredith Grace, Stephen, and John Duffy; and extended family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019