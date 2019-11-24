|
WATERLOO – Helen E. Kinch, 82, of Rt. 96, Waterloo, N.Y. passed away Thursday (November 21, 2019) at her home.
There will be no prior calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Columbkille Cemetery in the spring of 2020.
If desired, contributions may be made in Helen's name to: Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E, River Rd, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Helen was born in Geneva, N.Y. on March 22, 1937 to John and Wilma (Jorgensen) Koch. She was a lifelong resident of the Seneca Falls and Waterloo area and a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. She had been employed by Guaranteed Parts of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and was a former member of the Seneca Falls American Legion Auxiliary. Helen was a huge basketball and football fan. In her earlier years, Helen enjoyed Bowling and most recently, she enjoyed visiting the casino and playing the slots, but most of all, Helen loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons Robert O'Connor, Auburn, N.Y., William (Sandra) O'Connor, Westbend, N.C.; one stepson, Mark Kinch, Chaparrel, N.M.; one daughter, Terry O'Connor Gagliano, Canandaigua, N.Y.; one son-in-law, John Gagliano; eight grandchildren, James (Tiffany) O'Connor, Matthew (Danielle) O'Connor, Jason Gagliano, Kali Gagliano Vleck (Andrew) Vleck, Ronald Nucci, Rhonda Tighe, Krista Gagliano Taylor, Laura Gagliano; several great-gandchildren; special friends Wilma Ertel, Betty Powers, Sue Chyrywaty and Eileen Flock; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her first husband, James E. O'Connor; her second husband, Ward Kinch; one brother, Richard Koch, and her step-grandchild, Samuel Kinch.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019