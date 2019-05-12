NEWARK - Helen E. Pierce, 72, entered eternal rest on Sunday (April 14, 2019).
Family will greet friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (May 18) at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark followed by a prayer service.
In memory of Helen, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618 or , 25 Circle Street, Rochester, NY 14607.
Helen was born the daughter of the late Donald and Lillian (Melborn) Brown on Sunday, September 22, 1946, in Hopkinton, N.Y. She spent her young life in the Hopkinton area. Helen graduated from Newark High School class of 1965. Helen worked at Finger Lakes DDSO for 35 years. She loved to visit with family and friends. She was very fond of animals, especially Golden Retrievers. Helen enjoyed shopping, camping, boating, fishing and traveling when her health allowed.
Helen will be remembered by her loving husband, Roger E. Pierce; son, James Pierce; sister, Donna Garrison; many nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her brother, Don Brown; sisters Betty Niles and Shirley Brown.
You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019