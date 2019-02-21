Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Helen Estelle Hull, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, February 17, 2019.



Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 23) at the Hurlbut Funeral Home 8306 Main Street Interlaken. A Celebration of Life Service Will be held Saturday (March 2) at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church 8414 Main Street Interlaken with refreshments to follow. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Candor, NY.



Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Interlaken, NY, Our Daily Bread or to .



Helen was born at her home in Candor, NY on November 16, 1927. She was a long-time resident of Interlaken, NY and was faithfully involved at First Baptist Church. She was a nursing student at Robert Packer Hospital and enjoyed her career as a nursing instructor and a ward nurse at Willard Psychiatric Center.



Those she adored and left behind are her five children; a son-in-law; three grandsons and their wives; and four great-grandchildren; as well as her two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She has been loved, admired, treasured and respected by many.



She is preceded in death by her cherished husband, Philip E. Hull.



