Helen Fairman Grant, of Windsor, CT, passed away gently in her home on March 27, 2020, at the age of 90.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions to the Poquonock Community Church, P.O. Box 262, Poquonock, CT 06064 in Helen's name would be greatly appreciated.
She was born to parents Merritt Fairman and Clara Goodman Fairman on May 1, 1929 in Geneva, N.Y. Helen was raised in rural upstate New York during the depression and graduated from Phelps Central School in 1946. She met her soulmate John D. Grant in early 1949. They were married on August 20, 1949 in Geneva, N.Y. and were married 60 years before John's passing in 2010. Together they raised two sons David and Dennis Grant. Helen worked as a homemaker while raising her two children and working as a clerk part-time. She was an excellent bowler, an enthusiastic golfer, a skilled ceramicist, an avid yarn crafter, and she enjoyed growing and arranging flowers. Her greatest joy came from raising her two children which she believed was her most important accomplishment in life. Helen was a member of the Poquonock Community Church in Windsor since 1962 serving in various roles there. Later in life she developed a special relationship with the Trinity United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio where she made numerous dear friends. Helen had a keen interest in charitable giving and was rarely without a long list of potential recipients. After her husband's death, Helen was cared for by her devoted son, Dennis, until her passing.
In addition to her sons, Helen is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Grant; grandson, Ian Grant; granddaughter, Elizabeth Mendoza and her husband, Ivan; great-grandchildren Harper Mendoza and Hayden Mendoza; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Jean Schading; and her three brothers Robert Fairman, Everett Fairman, and Richard Fairman.
