GENEVA - Helen J. Bartol, 96, of Geneva, New York, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at the Geneva Living Center South. She was formerly of Royal Oak, Detroit and Pontiac, Michigan; Galion, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Florence, South Carolina.
There will be a private service, for the family, to be held at McGuigan and Bero Funeral Home. The Interment to follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum. Officiated by Father Thomas P. Mull of St. Stephen's Church. Active pallbearers: Lawrence J. "Larry" Bartol, Steve Reifsteck, Carl Monson, Leo and Kyle Fenner, John Young. Virtual pallbearers: her son, Joseph E. Bartol; and her grandsons Michael and Blake Bartol.
There will be a Celebration of Life, at the convenience of her family.
Should friends and family desire, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. We remember their love, when they can no longer remember.
Helen was born March 6, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Casmir and Catherine Zauchin. She married Emanuel J. "Bart" Bartol on September 14, 1942, followed by an adventurous fifty-year journey together.
Helen graduated from Royal Oak High School, Michigan. She had worked at an accounting firm in Detroit, Crystal Motors, RCA; and Stern's Nursery, in Geneva, New York. Helen was a longtime entrepreneur. She was a professional wallpaper hanging specialist and operated Bartol Ceramics. She had many great shows at the Rochester Dome Arena and the Auburn Mall. She was a volunteer for the Parent Teacher Associations and the Catholic Youth Organizations. Helen was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. She loved to cook and celebrate with her family.
Surviving Helen are her beloved children Joseph (Annette) Bartol of Saratoga Springs, Lawrence J. "Larry" Bartol of Florence, S.C., Lorie (Steve) Reifsteck of Geneva and Carole (Leo) Fenner of Geneva; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emanuel J. "Bart" Bartol; sisters Lucille (Andy) Baldinger and Virginia (Lloyd) Nicholas; and brother, Norm (Janet) Zauchin.
The family of Helen "Gramma" Bartol, wish to extend their sincerest gratitude to the Geneva Living Center South, 2nd Floor and Seneca Lake Terrace Assisted Living.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020