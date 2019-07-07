PHELPS–Helen J. Holland, age 93, peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday (January 16) at DeMay Living Center in Newark.



Family and friends may attend a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 13) at the Phelps Baptist Church 28 Church St. with Rev. Bill Reigle officiating.



Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Phelps Baptist Church.



Helen was born on July 26, 1925, in Phelps, N.Y., the daughter of the late Nelson and Leta May Williams Crawford. She lived most of her life in Phelps where she raised her four children, with her husband Elmo of 61 years. They enjoyed their Baptist Church, travel, history, auctions, antiquing, Midlakes basketball, and visiting family and friends. Helen was an active member of the Chatty Crafters, Phelps Historical Society, Red Hat Society, Oaks Corners Grange, and Phelps Arts Center. She was an outstanding counted cross stitcher, baker, and avid toy, doll, and doll house collector. Many of her creations can be found on display at the Phelps Historical Society. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her special pride and joy. Her quick wit, smile, and creativity will be greatly missed.



Helen is survived by her children Terry (Rosemary) Holland of Phelps, Jack Holland of Clifton Springs, Douglas Holland (Carla Clark) of Auburn, Bette Jo (Richard) Menzel of Rochester, N.H.; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Elmo; infant daughter, Fonia,;sister, Leta; and brothers Alfred "Jack", Carl and Clare.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.