Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
Helen M. "Peg" Bloniarz

Helen M. "Peg" Bloniarz, age 97, died on Friday (November 9, 2019).

A Scripture Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (November 12) at Covert Funeral Home 7199 S Main Street Ovid N.Y.

Kindly consider a donor in Helen's memory to South Seneca Ambulance Corps. P.O. Box 280 Ovid N.Y.

A daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Konopa) Grabowski, Helen was a member of Holy Cross Church and loved her flower gardens. Among her various careers Helen spent time working at Sampson Air Force Base.

Helen is survived by her son, Michael (Terry) Bloniarz; and daughter, Judy Bloniarz; a grandchild, Joshua (Courtney Glouse) Mitchell; and granddaughter-in-law, Janise Mitchell; three great-grandchildren Brittany, McKenzie and Kaleb; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Bloniarz; and her seven siblings Jenny, Stella, Bertha, Mary, Stanley, Leo and Steve.

For additional information, please visit www.covertfuneralhome.com or call 1-877-828-3411.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
