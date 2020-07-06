1/
Helen M Jelomono
LYONS - Helen M. Jelomono, 88, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2020, after a long illness.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday (July 9) at St. Joseph's the Worker (St. Michaels) Phelps St., Lyons. Burial will follow in the South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church, Lifetime Care Hospice, 800 W. Miller St., Newark or the Humane Society of Wayne County.

Helen was born in Lyons in 1931, the daughter of George and Theresa DeMatteis Petrus. She worked at Dobbins Drugs for many years. Helen loved to travel, play golf, and garden. She was a member of the Lyons Fitness Center and enjoyed walking. She also belonged to two quilting groups and enjoyed cross stitching and painting. Her home was filled with her lovely finished products. Helen enjoyed many years of good food and fun with the CLNEDS gourmet group.

Helen is survived by daughter, Judith (Richard) Lynn of N. Cohocton; son, Ralph (Chip) Jelomono of Early Branch, S.C.; two grandchildren Christopher (Bevin) Lynn of Dansville, and Daniel (Amanda) Lynn of Seattle, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph; and sister, Madeline Flanigan.

The family would like to thank her special caregivers in the last year for all the special care and love given to Helen.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, NY. Visit www.pusaterfunerals.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
