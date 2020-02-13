Home

POWERED BY

Helen R. "Honey" Updike

Helen R. "Honey" Updike Obituary
GENEVA – Helen R. "Honey" Updike, age 97, of Geneva passed away on Monday (February 10, 2020) at the Geneva Living Center North.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home on a date and time to be announced at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario – Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Rd. Geneva, NY 14456

Helen was born on November 24, 1922 in Geneva, the daughter of the late Norman and Helen Burke Reid. She graduated from Geneva High School and worked for many years at Shuron Optical, Geneva Pennysaver and retired from St. Stephen's School as the Secretary.

She was a member of the Finger Lakes Quilt Guild and was a avid bowler. Helen loved gardening, knitting, arts and crafts and playing cards every week with her friends.

She is survived by her children Marilyn Updike of Ill., Kathleen McCusker of Geneva, Sue (Todd) Taylor of Geneva and Michael (Lisa) Updike of Geneva; grandchildren Keith Hofer, Nathan (Ashley) Hofer, Stephen Hofer, Amy McCusker, Matthew (Victoria) McCusker, Chad (Anri) McCusker, Sarah Updike, Brittany (Chris Cooley) Taylor, Shelby (Steve Depew) Taylor, Shannon (Sergej) Borowik; great-grandchildren Lucas and Andrew Hofer, Caiden Chelenza, Brendan, Stella and Sheamus McCusker, Emry and Aria McCusker; caretaker, Linda Loree; many nieces and nephews.

Helen was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Robert J. Updike; son-in-law, Timothy McCusker; sisters Betty Patch, Mary Jane Shaw; brothers Norman "Bud" Reid, Robert Reid.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
