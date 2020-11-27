PENN YAN - Helen Spencer Warren died on Thursday, (November 19, 2020), after a brief illness. She had celebrated her 90th birthday on February 17, 2020, with family and friends.



Given COVID considerations, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date.



The family requests memorial donations to the Keuka Comfort Care home, Penn Yan Ambulance Service, the Humane Society, and the United Methodist Church.



She wrote her own obituary. Here it is:



She was born on February 17, 1930, to Albert and Matilde Johnsen. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1946. She married George Spencer in 1949, who was the father of her five children; he passed away in 1978. She was a stay at home mom until 1970, when her two eldest children were going to college. She then worked in the Keuka College business office for 14 years. In 1984 she married Donald J. Warren. They spent their winters in Lake Elsinore, Calif., near March Air Force Base, where they took advantage of Don's Air Force retirement and flew to Hawaii, Korea, and Guam. Don passed away in 1996. Helen's first European tour was led by Sander Diamond to Russia. Her daughters honored her on her 75th birthday with a Holland-Belgium tour and for her 80th a tour of Ireland. She had previously toured Denmark, her parents' homeland. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, past president of the VFW 745 Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Senior Citizens of the Moose.



Early life: Her life was lived in the triangle of places within a mile of each other: the Johnsen home farm of her early life on Pre-emption Road, the Spencer farm on Culhane of her marriage and family, the bungalow on Townline of her later years. Fields and wood lots, the long straight roads, gardens and orchards – these were the landscapes she saw and tended. But there was little time for wandering and dreaming. With her marriage at 19 to George Spencer, she soon fell into the world of family -- raising five children born within seven years, arranging birthday parties and holidays with her sisters Ane Marie and Elsie, each with their large families, making sure that children were well clothed, well mannered, well looked after. Relaxation was rare.



In-between: Death of loved ones became sad burdens: husbands George and Don, son Alan, parents and friends. Ever hopeful she found ways to live and love. Jay Greenfield became the cherished companion of a happy life: wintering in Florida with dear friends; spring, summer, and autumn in Penn Yan. Craig and Lori and their four children lived down the road in the house where she raised her family. Visits with nieces and their children, friends and neighbors, volunteering and attending church. Things were in balance. And then Jay died suddenly.



Later life: She wanted to see the sunrise and sunset and be with her cat Jetta from her own home. In many ways her life became circumscribed by age and health. But there were birds to watch, the change of the seasons, visits with friends. The love of her children, their children, nieces, cousins, many dear friends. She was independent but attached by the invisible but indivisible lines of love and care.



What is a life after all? A blink in time, the flutter of a wing, a sigh. She will be remembered more for what she gave than was given to her.



She is survived by her daughters Lynne Spencer (Jeffrey Musman) of Boston and Cheryl (David) Purvis of Stonington, Conn.; sons Jeffrey Spencer of Rush, N.Y. and Craig (Lori) of Penn Yan.; five grandchildren Ryan, Courtney, Benjamin, Zachary and Garrett Spencer; four great-grandsons Cole, Myles, Samuel and Carter; and great-granddaughter, Frankie Rose Spencer; two stepchildren Ronald (Laurie) Warren and Jill Thurston of Calif.; three step-granddaughters Dawn Kaley, Shannon Robinson and Kelly Hawkes; seven great-grandsons all in Calif.; very attentive nieces Amy Borglum, Karen Powers, Ane Powers, Linda Calhan and Carol van Dijk; along with nephews Bruce and Bud Borglum, and Tom Powers.



She was predeceased by George H. Spencer; son, Alan K. Spencer in 1981; Donald J. Warren; and her loving companion of 16 years, Jay L. Greenfield in 2014.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store