SENECA FALLS–Helene "Celeste" (Arini) Scialdone, 87, of Mynderse St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (August 3, 2019) at Samaritan Hospital Hospice, Troy, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday (August 9) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Celeste's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday (August 10) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend Michael Merritt, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Celeste was born in Tunis, Tunisia on July 16, 1932 the daughter of the late Pasquale and Vita Gondolfo Arini. She had resided in Seneca Falls for most of her life, previously living in Tunisia, Sicily and Connecticut. She had been employed in the cafeteria of Mynderse Academy. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, and a former member of St. Patrick's Pastoral Council. She loved to cook, especially the many Italian meals she deliciously prepared for friends and family. Celeste was known for her hospitality and her genuine kindness.
She is survived by her husband, Antimo "Andy" Scialdone of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; three daughters Sandy (Bob) Luraas of Troy, N.Y., Ann (Rick) Capozza of Skaneateles, N.Y., and Susan Scialdone of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; three sons James Scialdone of Rochester, N.Y., Paul Scialdone of Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Joseph Scialdone of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Celeste was predeceased by one son, Anthony Scialdone who died in 1984; two brothers Pino and Vincenzo Arini; three sisters Maria Agosta, Frances Scialdone, and Elvira Sliski.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019