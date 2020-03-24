|
WATERLOO – Henry H. Luke, age 87, of 1592 Leader Road, died at Geneva General Hospital on Friday (March 20, 2020).
A graveside service will be held in Ovid Union Cemetery; service date and time will be announced for family and friends to attend.
Kindly remember Henry by making a donation in his name to Beverly Animal Shelter, 51 East River Street, Waterloo, NY 13165, as he had a love of all animals but particularly his cats.
Henry was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on May 10, 1932, a middle son of the nine children of the late Jarvis Luke and Alice Blodgett. He left school prior to graduation, as was common in that era, and began work at Sampson Air Force Base, transferring later to the Seneca Army Depot. He had 37 years of service in the grounds and maintenance department. Henry was an active participant of the Hall Union Congregational Church and a longtime member of NARFE.
He is survived by his daughter and her family Sharon Reagin of Ovid, Kelly (Dewey) Truax of Ovid, Hayley (Seamus Hogan) Truax of Waverly, and Haydan Truax of Ovid; his stepdaughter and her family, Martha Anderson of Penn Yan, Catherine Anderson of Rochester, Nicholas Anderson of Penn Yan; his stepson-in-law and his family, John (Chrissan Scott) Giovannini of Seneca Falls, Jessica (Brett) Lambert of Seneca Falls, Logan Lambert; and his brother, James (Sylvia) Luke of Perth Amboy, N.J.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, of 30 years, in 2016; his stepdaughter, Barbara Giovannini in 2013; his stepson-in-law, Thomas Anderson in 2019; his siblings Christina Obertz, Fredrick Luke, Melvin Luke, Percy Russell Luke, Gladys French, Charles Luke, Ruby Stevens; his son in law, Scott Reagin; and by the mother of his daughter, Doris Luke in 1983.
Future service information will be announced by Covert Funeral Home of Ovid; kindly call 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com for updates.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020