Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church,
Sodus St.
Clyde, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry DiSanto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. DiSanto


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. DiSanto Obituary
CLYDE–Henry J. DiSanto, 99, formerly of Caroline St., died Saturday (July 27).

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 31) at St. John's Church, Sodus St. Clyde. Entombment in St. John's Mausoleum.

Memorials can be made in his memory to Lifetime Care.

Henry was born in Clyde, February 2, 1920, son of Rocco and Angelina Jiammarino Santori. He was a bricklayer and member of Plasters Union Local 43. He served in the Army and was a member of the VFW of Clyde, and St. John's Church.

Survived by two sons Paul of Rochester and Steven of Lawrenceville, Ga.; sister, Anna Kolwalczyk of Liverpool; several nieces; and nephews.

Predeceased by his wife, Angeline, in 2014. Also predeceased by his brothers Rocco and Joe; sisters Emma, Mammie, Louise, and Alice.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, N.Y.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now