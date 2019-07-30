|
|
CLYDE–Henry J. DiSanto, 99, formerly of Caroline St., died Saturday (July 27).
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 31) at St. John's Church, Sodus St. Clyde. Entombment in St. John's Mausoleum.
Memorials can be made in his memory to Lifetime Care.
Henry was born in Clyde, February 2, 1920, son of Rocco and Angelina Jiammarino Santori. He was a bricklayer and member of Plasters Union Local 43. He served in the Army and was a member of the VFW of Clyde, and St. John's Church.
Survived by two sons Paul of Rochester and Steven of Lawrenceville, Ga.; sister, Anna Kolwalczyk of Liverpool; several nieces; and nephews.
Predeceased by his wife, Angeline, in 2014. Also predeceased by his brothers Rocco and Joe; sisters Emma, Mammie, Louise, and Alice.
Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, N.Y.
Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019