SENECA FALLS - Henry Louis Cerep, age 94, passed away peacefully in his home on April 23, 2020.
Due to recommendations concerning COVID-19, funeral services and burial in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be held at a later date and time to be announced. There will be no prior calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lifetime Care (Hospice), 800 QW. Miller St., Newark New York 14513.
He was born in Hempstead, (Long Island) New York on October 22, 1925 to Edward and Bridget Cerep. He was married to Onnie Cerep for 62 years. Henry is a graduate of Mynderse Academy and also The University of Massachusettes: Amherst. He was employed for many years with the United States Postal Service and 42 years as the Greens Superintendent at Seneca Falls Country Club. He was an active member of the United States Navy and served in the Philippines in World War II.
He is survived by his two daughters Alyson (Rick) and Leslie (Kevin); four grandchildren Haylee, Brielle, Lexi and Aubrey; and three great-grandchildren Kendall, Wyatt and Alyana.
Henry was predeceased by his wife, Onnie, in 2019.
The family would like to thank his hospice nurses social workers and caregivers for their care and dedication.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020