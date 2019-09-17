|
PORT GIBSON – Henry M. "Hank" Goellner, 72, died suddenly on Sunday (September 15, 2019).
Please join the family for a memorial service to be held at 11a.m. on Sunday (September 22) at the Port Gibson United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the church hall.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Monday (September 23) in Port Gibson Cemetery.
Please consider memorials to the Genesee County Animal Shelter, 3841 W. Main St. Rd., Batavia, NY 14621.
Hank was born on November 19, 1946 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the son of Henry K. and Elisabeth Miller Goellner. A lover of trains and classic cars, especially his 1952 Packard. He also enjoyed feeding his birds and indulging his beloved black lab, Bella. Henry was a devoted NY Mets fan.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; brother, Albert (Ann) Goellner; mother and father-in-law David and Betty Allen; sister-in-law, Linda (Michael) Swift; cousins Harold and Agnes Schumm; and all of his Goellner cousins.
Predeceased by his parents; and brother, Thomas Goellner.
Online condlences at www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019