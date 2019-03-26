CLIFTON SPRINGS–Henry "Hank" Moshier Jr. passed away on Sunday (March 24, 2019) at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center with his family by his side.
|
Friends may call Thursday (March 28) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs. A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday (March 29) at St. Felix Church. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the or the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Hank's memory.
Hank was born July 3, 1934 in Lowville, N.Y. the son of the late Henry E. and Reatha Moshier. He served in the US Army from 1957–1959 and was a member of the Phelps American Legion Post 457 for 38 years. He was a member of IUOE Local 832. Hank worked at Phelps Guidrail and later Elderlee, where he worked from 1983-1996 retiring in 1996. After retirement Hank went back to work at Elderlee until 2009. He was a member of St. Felix Church. Hank was an avid hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman. Hank loved chopping wood and gardening.
He will be sadly missed by his current wife, Pamela Moshier; children Tammy (Keith) Haskell and Mary Beth Williams; stepchildren Jennifer, Sandra and Victoria; 12 grandchildren; siblings Grace, Clarence, Maurice, Lillian, Raymond, Regina and Leslie; several nieces and nephews.
Hank is predeceased by his wife, Sandra in 2004 after 36 years of marriage; son, John Henry; siblings Marion, Lawrence and George.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019