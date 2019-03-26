Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry "Hank" Moshier Jr.. View Sign

CLIFTON SPRINGS–Henry "Hank" Moshier Jr. passed away on Sunday (March 24, 2019) at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center with his family by his side.



Friends may call Thursday (March 28) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs. A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday (March 29) at St. Felix Church. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.



Contributions may be made to the or the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Hank's memory.



Hank was born July 3, 1934 in Lowville, N.Y. the son of the late Henry E. and Reatha Moshier. He served in the US Army from 1957–1959 and was a member of the Phelps American Legion Post 457 for 38 years. He was a member of IUOE Local 832. Hank worked at Phelps Guidrail and later Elderlee, where he worked from 1983-1996 retiring in 1996. After retirement Hank went back to work at Elderlee until 2009. He was a member of St. Felix Church. Hank was an avid hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman. Hank loved chopping wood and gardening.



He will be sadly missed by his current wife, Pamela Moshier; children Tammy (Keith) Haskell and Mary Beth Williams; stepchildren Jennifer, Sandra and Victoria; 12 grandchildren; siblings Grace, Clarence, Maurice, Lillian, Raymond, Regina and Leslie; several nieces and nephews.



Hank is predeceased by his wife, Sandra in 2004 after 36 years of marriage; son, John Henry; siblings Marion, Lawrence and George. CLIFTON SPRINGS–Henry "Hank" Moshier Jr. passed away on Sunday (March 24, 2019) at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center with his family by his side.Friends may call Thursday (March 28) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs. A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday (March 29) at St. Felix Church. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.Contributions may be made to the or the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Hank's memory.Hank was born July 3, 1934 in Lowville, N.Y. the son of the late Henry E. and Reatha Moshier. He served in the US Army from 1957–1959 and was a member of the Phelps American Legion Post 457 for 38 years. He was a member of IUOE Local 832. Hank worked at Phelps Guidrail and later Elderlee, where he worked from 1983-1996 retiring in 1996. After retirement Hank went back to work at Elderlee until 2009. He was a member of St. Felix Church. Hank was an avid hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman. Hank loved chopping wood and gardening.He will be sadly missed by his current wife, Pamela Moshier; children Tammy (Keith) Haskell and Mary Beth Williams; stepchildren Jennifer, Sandra and Victoria; 12 grandchildren; siblings Grace, Clarence, Maurice, Lillian, Raymond, Regina and Leslie; several nieces and nephews.Hank is predeceased by his wife, Sandra in 2004 after 36 years of marriage; son, John Henry; siblings Marion, Lawrence and George. Funeral Home R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs

26 West Main street

Clifton Springs , NY 14432

(315)462-2221 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.