GENEVA – Herman W Bliss, of Grove Street Geneva, passed away on Tuesday (August 27, 2019) at home surrounded by his family.
Friends may call at 10:30 a.m. on Monday (September 2) at Weldon's funeral home, 102 E Main Street, Penn Yan.
Memorial Contribution in his memory can be made to the Yates County Humane Society.
Herman was born in the town of Barrington, Yates County, N.Y. He was the son of Albert and Edna Walker Bliss. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy. Herman served his country in the US Navy from 1964-1967 as a Neuropsychiatric Technic at the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia, Penn. He was retired from the Canandaigua Veterans Hospital as a nurse after 30 years of service.
Herman was survived by his wife, Teresa; his sons Lance (Janika) McKinnon, Rodney and John McKinnon, Michael, Nicholas and Joseph DiCampli; daughters Christina DiCampli and Stacy Bliss; sisters Helen Bronson, Bessie Bliss, Ethel Bell and Anna Harrison; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Herman was predeceased by his father and mother Albert and Edna Walker Bliss; brothers Lehman, Edwin, Earl, Nelson, Albert, Gordon, Paul and Carlton Bliss; and sisters Missouri Bliss and Doris Green.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019