PENN YAN- Hettie M. Wenger, age 84, of Penn Yan, N.Y. formerly of New Holland, Pa., passed away Friday (May 17, 2019) in the comfort of her daughters home.



Her funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday (May 20) at the Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church 90 Groffdale Church Rd. Leola, PA 17540, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.



Hettie was born July 30, 1934 in Caernarvon, Pa., the daughter of the late Aaron H. and Mary N. {Martin} Martin. On January 23, 1958 she married the late John M. Wenger; who passed away on Aug. 14, 2006. Mrs. Wenger was a member of the Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church.



She is survived by three sons Aaron M. Wenger, and Mahlon M. Wenger both of New Holland, Pa., and Walter M. Wenger of Fleetwood, Pa.; three daughters Barbara M., wife of David H. Hoover of Penn Yan, with whom she was residing, Fannie M. Hoover also of Penn Yan, and Mary Ann M. Wenger of Denver, Pa.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Susanna M., wife of the late Ezra Sensenig of Penn Yan; a sister-in-law, Martha M., wife of the late Levi Martin of Morgantown, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by six brothers, and one sister.



Local arrangements were entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.