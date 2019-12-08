Home

Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
315-365-3215
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
Hilda F. Schlafer Obituary
ROMULUS/SAVANNAH – Hilda F. Schlafer, age 73, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, on December 5th, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (December 11th) at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146, where her Memorial Service will start promptly at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E River St, Waterloo, NY 13165.

She is survived by her children David (Tina) St. John, Ira (Lorraine) Tohafjian of Savannah, Carl (Andrea) Tohafjian of Clyde and Emerson Tohafjian of Romulus; partner, Joe Minguez of Romulus; special niece, Tina Dunham of Waterloo; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five sisters; three brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
