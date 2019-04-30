Hok Yan Cheung

Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY
14456
(315)-789-2224
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Obituary
GENEVA – Hok Yan Cheung, 83, of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (April 27, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva on Thursday (May 2, 2019) from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Hok Yan was born in Canton, China and has been a resident of Geneva for many years. He was a retired chef at Wing Tai Restaurant in Geneva where he worked for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Yen Mei Cheung, and his son, Wilton Cheung; and two grandchildren Abby and Ryan.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
