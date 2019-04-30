GENEVA – Hok Yan Cheung, 83, of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (April 27, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva on Thursday (May 2, 2019) from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Hok Yan was born in Canton, China and has been a resident of Geneva for many years. He was a retired chef at Wing Tai Restaurant in Geneva where he worked for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Yen Mei Cheung, and his son, Wilton Cheung; and two grandchildren Abby and Ryan.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019