AUBURN - Hollis Fay Butler,71, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Friday (October 2, 2020) while surrounded by her family, after battling stage 4 ovarian cancer for nearly 5 years.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, today, Tuesday (October 6) at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, NY. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 3 Park Street, Port Byron, NY.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hollis's name to the Matthew House,43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, Hospice of Central NY, 900 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088, UR Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute, 511W. Washington Street, Geneva, 14456 or Meals on Wheels of Cayuga County, 149 Genesee Street, Box 3, Auburn, NY 13021.



She was born August 6, 1949 in Auburn, N.Y. to the late William and Madeline Holmes Sliter. She was known for her crafts, puzzles, summer-time canning, little league baseball, and having a house full of neighborhood kids. She retired from Lowes Home Improvement.



Hollis is survived by her brother, William (Barb) Sliter; sisters Eunice Greene and Katherine Sliter; son, John Butler Jr.; daughters Julie Butler, Joanne Butler and Jennifer (Dane) Butler-LeMarie; three grandchildren Shelby (fiancé Paige Petrie) Freligh, Craig Freligh and Kiara LeMarie.



In addition to her parents, Hollis was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Smith; and brothers-in-law Joe Smith and John Greene

