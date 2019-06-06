WATERLOO–Holly Minda Long Harrison, age 65, passed away after a short illness, on Tuesday (June 4), at Geneva General Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (June 9) at the home of Robin and Dan Fegley, 7 Grove St., in Waterloo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Holly was born in Waterloo, graduated from Houghton College and received her master's degree from Northwestern University in Illinois. She taught in many school districts including a Native American school in Montana. Holly retired from Geneva Middle School in 2010 and spent a lot of time traveling and sharing her love with her family. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity by everyone she ever met.
Holly is survived by her husband, Daniel F. Harrison; brother and sister-in-law James and Marilou Long; three sisters and brothers-in-law Susan and Curtis Watson, Robin and Dan Fegley, Heather and Don Plano; beloved nieces Bethany and husband Damon Peters, Melanie and husband Ray Sanford, Megan and husband Adam Powell, Stacey and husband Jim Pearson; her favorite grand-nieces and grand-nephews Ava, Mallie, Danny, Sam, Levi and Amos; Dan's family, Ann, John, Jeremy, Scott and Jme; and Holly's adored dog, Cherrio.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua.
Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 6 to June 8, 2019