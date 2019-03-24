Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horst Ufholz. View Sign

ROSE - Horst Ufholz, 68, passed away peacefully, Wednesday (March 20, 2019), in Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.



In keeping with Horst wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. A private burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Rose Cemetery.



Horst requested memorial contributions be directed to the Rose Fire Co., Inc., P.O. Box 63, Rose NY 14542.



He was born on September 9, 1950 in Austria the son of Adam and Frieda (Schneider) Ufholz. He worked as a Tool and Dye at Parker Hannifin in Clyde until his retirement.



He is survived by his mother, Frieda of Wolcott; his sister, Rosie (David) Lewis of Wolcott; his brother, Adam (Tammy) Ufholz of Rose; his grandson, the lite of his life, Phillip A. Ufholz of Wolcott; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Horst is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 43 years, Donetta (Forjone); their son, Karl and his father, Adam.