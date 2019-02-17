Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard A. Scutt. View Sign





A private family service of remembrance will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 17 Maple Ave., Portville, NY at the convenience of the family.



Contributions may be made in memory of Howard to the Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls, 23 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.



He lived in Seneca Falls for almost 60 years. Mr. Scutt was born July 16, 1928 in Olean, N.Y. the son of Dana Rolland and Ruth Frances Parish Scutt. He was a 1946 graduate of Cuba Central School, Cuba, N.Y. and a 1950 graduate of S.U.N.Y. at Brockport, where he graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. degree in Health/Physical Education, and was captain of the football team in 1949. After graduation he worked as an English teacher and an assistant football coach at Mynderse Academy in the Seneca Falls School System. He served 2 years in the Army, then returned to Mynderse Academy and coached an undefeated baseball team that won the Section 5 Sectionals in Rochester. In 1953, Howard went to work for Goulds Pumps, Inc. in the Standards Department. In 1956, he was transferred to the Accounting Department, the ultimate job he was hired for. In 1964, he was promoted to the position of Comptroller of Goulds; then served as Vice President of Finance from 1974 to 1984; and on Goulds Board of Directors from 1978 to 1984. He chose to take early retirement from Goulds in 1984. Howard was past president of the Boy Scouts of America, Finger Lakes Council and a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. He was past president of the Seneca Falls Recreation Commission; and past board member of the Seneca Falls Savings Bank, Seneca Falls Historical Society and Johnson Home. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls where he had served as Elder and Trustee; and member of the Seneca Falls Country Club for over 50 years.



Survived by his wife, (68 years married) Eleanor R. Scutt of Charlotte, N.C.; a son, Dana R.(Phyllis) Scutt of Indian Land, S.C.; a daughter, Diane S. Whittaker of Wareham, Mass.; three grandsons Allan (Kelly) Scutt, D. Ryan (Brooke) Scutt and Alex Whittaker and six great-grandchildren.



