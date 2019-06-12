HALL–Howard Dale Scribner, age 91, died June 10, 2019.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday (June 15) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, N.Y. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Little Church Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hall Fire Company, P.O. Box 8, Hall, NY 14463.
Howard was born on October 11, 1927 in Wellsville, N.Y. He was the son of the late Howard L. and Olive McCaffrey Scribner. Howard graduated from Honeoye Falls High School, Class of 1947. He was drafted into the United States Army on September 18, 1950. Howard served in the Korean War as part of the 185th Engineer Combat Battalion, 3rd Army, 10th Corps. He was discharged from the Army on September, 20, 1952 in Fort Devens, Massachusetts with the rank of Master Sergeant. Howard married Anna Donnelly on November 13, 1951 in Elmira, N.Y. He was a cable splicer for Verizon before his retirement. Howard attended The Presbyterian Church in Geneva. He was a life member of the Hall Fire Company. Howard was a member of the Bell-Tel Retirees Association, Communications Workers of America Union, and Geneva American Legion Winnek Post #396. Howard enjoyed covered bridges, traveling, hunting, home projects and carpentry.
Howard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna Scribner; daughter, Colleen (David) VanAllan; two grandchildren Shauna Dublin and Katelyn Conklin; and son-in-law, Thomas (Ann Smith) Dublin.
Howard was predeceased by daughter, Patti Anne Dublin.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 12 to June 14, 2019