There will be no prior calling hours. Funeral Services will be held on Monday (March 25, 2019) at 10 a.m. in the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. The Rev. Michael Merritt will officiate. Burial will follow at White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford.



Memorial Contributions, in his memory may be made to St. Francis/St. Claire Parish, 23 Center St., Waterloo, NY or to a .



Howard was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Howard and Helen Campbell Rozell. He was retired from the New York State Experiment Station and was a Ham radio operator with call letters WA2STW.



He is survived by his partner, Patricia Keegan of Geneva; his son, Mark (Ling Wang) Rozell of Geneva; his sister, Ernestine Cabrera of Fla.; his granddaughter, Kayla Rozell of Penn Yan; his great-grandchildren Cayden, Carson, Carter, and Cian Pinneo; his former wife, Cheryl Rozell of Geneva and good friends Mary and Daniel Bohle, Lori and Steve Mazzoli; several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Jane Wood and Adelaide Spafford.



Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019

