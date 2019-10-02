|
|
Howard Ernest Amidon, affectionately referred to by those who knew him as the "King of Canoga," died peacefully at home in Canoga, N.Y. at the age of 98, on September 30, 2019.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate his "going home" service with calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (October 5) at the Sanderson-Moore funeral home in Seneca Falls, N.Y., with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Internment in Canoga cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in his name, to the Canoga Cemetery Association, where he was an honorary board member, at 41965 Mills Road Waterloo, NY 13165 c/o Kathy Ireland.
Howard was born on December 13, 1920 in Seneca Falls, N.Y. to Charles and Viola (Lambert) Amidon. He graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1938 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1942, and served with one of the deadliest missions in WWII flying "The Hump". He accumulated over 1900 hours from 1944-1945. We have many "faith filled stories" of his experiences flying "The Hump" taking oil and gas over the Himalayas to our military outposts in China. He was discharged in 1945 as a Staff Sgt. in the United States Army Air Corp and received a Distinguished Service Medal and other medals for his service. On November 5th dad will be honored and inducted into the Veterans Hall of Fame. He was the oldest resident and last WWII veteran in Fayette, N.Y. A very humble man who loved life and all those he came in contact with always received a smile which we will miss.
One such story is when dad landed in India as a very young man, he was scared as he witnessed the poverty and the fear. He prayed "Lord don't let me die here," he then felt a tremendous peace settle over and from that moment on he was no longer deathly afraid.
Canoga Island, located on Cayuga Lake was his second home where duck hunting, trapping fox for the rabies control program run by the state, fishing, always gardening and helping to maintain the island were his passions, besides his family, of course. Cutting bundles of flag in the marsh on the island, was a secondary source of income in the 40's and 50's where he cut over 6,000 bundles at 35-40 cents a bundle. He was employed by and retired from American Can. Dad was one in a million. He never grumbled or complained he loved his relationship with God, his family, his life, and his home. He gardened and harvested up into his 97th year, clean eating and exercise was his mantra. He is a treasure we will all aspire to live up to! He became a member of the Canoga Fire Dept. in 1947 and always enjoyed their chicken bbqs.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheri (Dan Nobles) two children and four grandchildren of Bath, N.Y., Deborah (Michael Muller) two children and three grandchildren of Bath, N.Y., son, Curtis Howard Amidon of Little River, S.C., and William (Donna) Lewis of Canoga, N.Y., four children, six grandchildren, Thomas (Maryann) Lewis of Interlaken, N.Y., two children, seven grandchildren, and good friend Jon Eric Gustafson of Canoga N.Y. and is preceded in death by daughter, Linda Amidon of Canoga N.Y., Tony Lewis of Canoga, N.Y., wife, Martha (Lewis) Amidon and brother Leslie Amidon, and sisters, Ruth Amidon and Edna Updyke. Iva, his sister, and her husband Marvin Lay live in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019