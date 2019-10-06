Home

Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanderson-Moore funeral home
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanderson-Moore funeral home
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY
Howard Ernest Amidon Obituary
CANOGA - Howard Ernest Amidon, passed peacefully at the age of 98, on September 30, 2019, at home in Canoga, N.Y.

He was born on December 12, 1920 to Charles and Viola (Lambert) Amidon in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

He is survived by his sister, Iva (Marvin) Lay of Seneca Falls, N.Y. ; his daughters Sheri (Dan Nobles) and Deborah (Michael Muller) both of Bath, N.Y. ; son, Howard Curtis Amidon of Little River, S.C.; and step-sons William (Donna) Lewis of Canoga, N.Y. and Thomas (Mary Ann) Lewis of Interlaken, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and good friend, Jon Eric Gustafson (Canoga, N.Y.).

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Amidon of Canoga, N.Y. ; step-son, Anthony Lewis of Canoga, N.Y. ; his wife, Martha (Shumway, Lewis) Amidon ; brother, Leslie Amidon, and sisters Ruth Amidon and Edna Updyke.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
