NEWARK - Hubert W. Hilsinger, Jr., 63, passed away on Wednesday (August 12, 2020), after a long fight with cancer at the Laurel House.
The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (August 14) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Hubert's funeral service and interment will be private. Please note, masks will be required during visitation at the funeral home.
In memory of Hubert, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Hubert was born in Cortland, N.Y., to the late Hubert William and Nancy (Greene) Hilsinger, Sr. on Sunday (February 17, 1957). He completed his GED in Cortland and then joined the Marine Corp to serve his country. Hubert worked on the maintenance team and had several other duties at IEC-Electronics for 14 years. After that, he continued to work as a business owner doing construction for several years. He loved to fish, hunt, build projects, cheer for the buffalo bills, and enjoyed a good action movie.
"No time to cry; Don't shed a tear. I am with God; In spirit, I am here. I kept the faith; My spirit is light. I am at peace now; I fought the good fight."
Hubert will be remembered by his children Michael (LaToya) Hilsinger, Sammy (Nicole) Hilsinger and Stephanie Hilsinger; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; Hubert's partner, Diana Billerbeck; silblings Mark Hilsinger, Robin Hilsinger, Timothy Goff, Sue Pierson, Christina Petit and Sharon Wood; eighteen nieces and nephews; many other friends and family.
Hubert was predeceased by his daughter, Heather Leonard; brother, Bobby Hilsinger; sister, Debbie Allen.
Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visitingwww.watermanfuneralhome.com