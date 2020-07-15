NEWARK – Hugh Van Staalduinen, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday (July 12, 2020) at the age of 94.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (July 17) at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, where masks and social distancing will be required with a graveside service immediately following in the East Palmyra Cemetery. No prior calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522.
Hugh was born in the Netherlands on July 20, 1925, he was employed for many years by Hallagan Manufacturing. He was a faithful member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and a long time supporter of the East Palmyra Christian School.
Hugh is survived by his second wife of seven years, Virginia; six children Leonard (Janet K), John (Fran), Hugh Jr. (Kathy), Clarence (Susan), Alida (Henry) Alberts and Janet. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters; and two brothers.
He is predeceased by his first wife of sixty years, Janey.
Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com