Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kirk–Casey Post 336, American Legion
48 State St.
Seneca Falls, NY
Service
Ida L. King


1954 - 2019
Ida L. King Obituary
WATERLOO – Ida L. King, 65, of 31 Wycliffe Rd., passed away Thursday (August 22, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

A celebration of life will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (September 7) at Kirk–Casey Post 336, American Legion, 48 State St., Seneca Falls, N.Y. There will be a service at 2 p.m. during the Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kirk– Casey Post 336, American Legion.

Ida was born Feb. 12, 1954, in Penn Yan, N.Y., the daughter of Arthur L. and June Caster Eaves. She was a graduate of Marcus Whitman High School. She attended FLCC. Ida was employed at Wayne – Finger Lakes BOCES for many years. She was a life member of the Disabled Veterans Association from Syracuse. Ida was a former member of the Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion Auxiliary, serving as President for a few years. She was also a member of Seneca County American Legion Auxiliary, also serving as President. In recent years, she was a member of the Kirk – Casey Post 336, American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid supporter for veterans for the past 35 years. Ida served on the Waterloo Central District School Board.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Leslie M. King; son, C. A. Sperry; brother, Donald (Robin) Eaves of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Donna Atkinson of Red Creek, N.Y.; and sisters-in-law Deborah King of Waterloo, N.Y. and Laura Eaves of Middlesex, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers Charles and Hap Eaves.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
