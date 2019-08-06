Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Mae Howell


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Mae Howell Obituary
ROCK STREAM–Ida Mae Howell, age 91, of Rock Stream, N.Y. died Sunday (August 4, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y.

Friends are invited to calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (August 8) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, where her funeral services will be held at

11 a.m. Friday (August 9) with Rev. Beckie Laumeier officiating. Burial will follow in Tyrone Union Cemetery, Tyrone.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tyrone Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 69, Tyrone, NY 14887, or the .

Ida Mae was born August 30, 1927 in Albion, N.Y. and became the daughter of the late Roy and Edith (Palmer) Ribble. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1946. On Oct. 26, 1946 in the home she would raise her family in Rock Stream, N.Y. she married the late Alfred L. Howell; who passed away on the day after their 54th wedding anniversary, Oct. 27, 2000.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; who worked as a self-employed, farmer for most of her life; raising sheep, working with horses, and trucking cattle. Mrs. Howell was a member of former member of Home Bureau, a Schuyler County 4-H Horse leader, rode Horse Patrol for Watkins Glen Race Track Events, enjoyed growing flowers, quilting, and making pillows for all of her grandchildren.

She is loved and will be dearly missed by her three sons Harry (Filomena) Howell of Webster, A.J. (Elaine) Howell of Bath, Roy (Kelly) Howell of Dundee; two daughters Veronica Perry of Rock Stream and Roxanne (Brian) Allen of Dundee; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Jean Howell and Rose Howell both of Dundee; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and especially by her beloved border collie, "Lucky".

Besides her parents; and husband; she was predeceased by a brother, Donald Ribble; and her son-in-law, John Perry.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now