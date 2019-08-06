|
ROCK STREAM–Ida Mae Howell, age 91, of Rock Stream, N.Y. died Sunday (August 4, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y.
Friends are invited to calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (August 8) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, where her funeral services will be held at
11 a.m. Friday (August 9) with Rev. Beckie Laumeier officiating. Burial will follow in Tyrone Union Cemetery, Tyrone.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tyrone Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 69, Tyrone, NY 14887, or the .
Ida Mae was born August 30, 1927 in Albion, N.Y. and became the daughter of the late Roy and Edith (Palmer) Ribble. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1946. On Oct. 26, 1946 in the home she would raise her family in Rock Stream, N.Y. she married the late Alfred L. Howell; who passed away on the day after their 54th wedding anniversary, Oct. 27, 2000.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; who worked as a self-employed, farmer for most of her life; raising sheep, working with horses, and trucking cattle. Mrs. Howell was a member of former member of Home Bureau, a Schuyler County 4-H Horse leader, rode Horse Patrol for Watkins Glen Race Track Events, enjoyed growing flowers, quilting, and making pillows for all of her grandchildren.
She is loved and will be dearly missed by her three sons Harry (Filomena) Howell of Webster, A.J. (Elaine) Howell of Bath, Roy (Kelly) Howell of Dundee; two daughters Veronica Perry of Rock Stream and Roxanne (Brian) Allen of Dundee; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Jean Howell and Rose Howell both of Dundee; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and especially by her beloved border collie, "Lucky".
Besides her parents; and husband; she was predeceased by a brother, Donald Ribble; and her son-in-law, John Perry.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019